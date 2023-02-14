RCMP investigate incident involving edged weapon at Cowichan Secondary School. (Citizen file photo)

Cowichan Secondary School goes into lockdown after incident involving edged weapon

Police looking for witnesses

A youth who was chasing another young person with an edged weapon on the property of Cowichan Secondary School on Monday, Feb. 13 led to a lock down at the school.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment received the report of the incident at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.

A statement from the police said officers attended the area immediately and learned that the youth suspect had fled on foot.

The second youth involved was located uninjured, however refused to cooperate with investigators.

Police believe that these two youths, neither of whom went to the school, are known to each other and that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to students or the public.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

“Cowichan Secondary School, as per school district protocol, was placed into a ‘hold and secure’ during this incident for the safety of their staff and students,” the police statement said.

“Officers surrounded the area, locating the suspect youth a short time later and safely took them into custody. Once the safety of all involved was established, the hold and secure was cancelled.”

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are continuing to investigate this matter and are looking for any further witnesses to come forward.

If you witnessed this event or have video, contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Crime

