Cowichan Tribes properties under evacuation alert due to flooding

A map shows areas on Cowichan Tribes lands that are under an evacuation alert due to possible flooding as of Dec. 26, 2022. (map)

Cowichan Tribes issued an evacuation alert for a number of properties on Monday, Dec. 26.

As of 4 p.m. the alert went out for people living in the areas of Sahilton Road, Wil’seem Road and Tzouhalem Road between Jimmy and Cowichan Bay roads.

The alert has been issued because of expected heavy rain, coupled with snow melt and a king tide that may bring flooding to the areas in question.

“This is a proactive alert to ensure residents have time to prepare in case the flood level risis to hazardous levels,” the alert posted to the Cowichan Tribes website said.

“We strongly advise residents in these areas to pack up grab and go bags in case further actions, such as an evacuation order, become necessary.”

Residents impacted by the alert can have questions answered by calling 250-732-4658 outside of office hours. From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. people can call 250-732-1475.

Other low lying areas are also being monitored in case additional alerts are necessary, the notice said.

Other areasof the Cowichan Valley are also under evacuation alert, including properties in Crofton and Chemainus.

