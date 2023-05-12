A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam May 10, 2023, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says. (National Park Service)

A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam May 10, 2023, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says. (National Park Service)

Coyote attacks, bites 2-year-old child at B.C. park

RCMP killed the coyote; conservation officers now investigating

A coyote has been killed after attacking and biting a 2-year-old child in Port Coquitlam.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating the attack, which happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday (May 10) at Lions Park. The child had minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Coquitlam RCMP arrived on scene first and killed the coyote near the where the attack happened. Conservation officers patrolled the park, but no other coyotes were found.

An examination of the coyote, according to COS, said there was evidence it had consumed non-natural food sources.

“The COS cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted,” notes a social media post.

COS says it’s working with the City of Port Coquitlam on public outreach, including signage and patrols, but urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including leashing pets and travelling in groups.

READ MORE: Coyotes reportedly biting dogs, following people in Vancouver

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dangerous Animals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hectares burned in B.C. wildfires four times higher as high heat moves in
Next story
Trump’s sexual assault verdict marks rare moment of accountability, women noticing

Just Posted

Wahmeesh Ken Watts, left, elected Chief Councillor with Tseshaht First Nation, and Evan Cook, Huu-ay-aht First Nations councillor, on May 11, 2023 announce a partnership between the nations to build a new hotel in the Alberni Valley. (MELISSA BIGMORE PHOTO)
Huu-ay-aht, Tseshaht First Nations agree to build first new hotel in Port Alberni since 1980

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Ethan Bono tangles up Penticton Vees defenceman Gabriel Guilbault at the end boards during the second period of the Bulldogs’ BC Hockey League home game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (KAICEE TROTT/ Special to the AV News)
Penticton Vees, Alberni Valley Bulldogs ready to make history in BCHL Finals

The City of Victoria will have added measures in place for summer heat events. (Black Press Media file photo)
Record-breaking heat to hit Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Foxfire, made up of the duo of Kieran Poile and Ellorie McKnight, will be performing at Char’s Landing on May 12, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Yukon’s Foxfire brings old time fiddle sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni