Credit union donates $25,000 for flood relief on the Island and elsewhere in B.C.

Coastal Community Credit Union gives $15,000 to United Way B.C., $10,000 to Canadian Red Cross

Westholme Road in Chemainus during last month’s flooding. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Island communities have some rebuilding to do after last month’s flooding, and a significant donation will help those efforts.

Coastal Community Credit Union announced in a press release Wednesday, Dec. 1, that it is donating $25,000 to flood relief in B.C., including $15,000 to the United Way B.C.’s central and northern Vancouver Island region and $10,000 to the Canadian Red Cross for humanitarian assistance across the province.

The release notes that the money being given to the United Way will support “community rebuilding and recovery services” on the Island.

Signy Madden, director for United Way B.C.’s central and northern Vancouver Island region, expressed thanks for a gift that she said shows the credit union cares about Island communities.

“Their contribution will help us address important social needs like shelter, food assistance, trauma and mental health supports, and the rebuilding of social infrastructure – and will stay right here on Vancouver Island,” Madden said.

Allyson Prescesky, senior manager of community and communications for CCCU, said their “hearts are with everyone impacted by these devastating storms” and said the credit union encourages others to support flood relief and recovery work throughout B.C.

For information about donating to the United Way’s United for B.C. Flood Response Fund, visit http://uwbc.ca/flood. For information about donating to the Canadian Red Cross’ B.C. floods and extreme weather relief, click here.

