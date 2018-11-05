Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at Spitfire Way. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

UPDATE: One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

Two vehicles involved in collision, both northbound highway lanes shut down

A person is dead after a serious crash on the highway in front of the Nanaimo Airport.

Cranberry Fire Department was called at 3:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the Trans-Canada Highway and Spitfire Way.

“Initial indications are that a south bound vehicle on Highway 1 made a left turn in front of a north bound vehicle. As a result, one person is confirmed deceased at the scene…” noted a press release from B.C. RCMP Traffic Services. “The investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.”

Both northbound lanes of the highway are shut down and one lane of traffic is open southbound. Northbound traffic is being detoured along Cedar Road. There is no vehicle access to Nanaimo Airport, though a gate has been opened near Timberlands way so that vehicles can leave the airport.

According to Drive B.C., an assessment is in progress and northbound lanes aren’t expected to re-open until 10 p.m.

More to come.

