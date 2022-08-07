The Keremeos Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 (BC Wildfire Service)

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 (BC Wildfire Service)

Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

213 wildland firefighters continue to battle the blaze

  • Aug. 7, 2022 10:30 a.m.
  • News

It was a challenging night for crews on the Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton.

Winds caused turmoil on the northeast flank while the south flank saw spotting.

BC Wildfire says no structures were damaged overnight Saturday into Sunday, though.

Crews have been assigned to hold the fire to the north of the Highway 3 corridor and hand lines are being established along Olalla Creek Forest Service Road in preperation for planned ignitions.

More than 500 properties are on evacuation order and more than another 1,000 are on alert around the 5,903 hectare blaze.

Over 200 firefighters, 16 helicopters, and 42 pieces of heavy equipment are currently battling the fire.

READ MORE: Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek Fire continues to burn

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresPenticton

Previous story
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Next story
‘There was shouting’: Neighbours told to vacate as police incident unfolds at Cumberland residence

Just Posted

The “Mop Squad” is busy cleaning up The Attic in Port Alberni for its re-opening on Aug. 9. From left to right are Alison Daniels, Ursula Holmes, Patti Butler, Shaoron Murray, Judy Preston and Lynette Kramer. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Popular thrift store The Attic re-opens in Port Alberni after roof leak

McKenzie Carrigan, age 12, enjoys fishing for the big one during the 2021 AV Lions Club Bullhead Derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back bullhead derby for kids

Joseph and Clara Clegg. Joseph Clegg was born on March 13, 1875, in Salford, Lancashire, England. He married Clara Orange September 12, 1900. They had five children; Alice (1901), David Alfred (1903), Frank (1904), Lucy (1906), and Eva (1909). The family moved to Canada in 1912. He was a photographer in Port Alberni from 1912 until 1945.  Joseph Clegg died March 22, 1961 in Port Alberni and is buried here. Circa 1930. This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, accessible at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21565 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Portrait of an iconic Port Alberni photographer

A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
UPDATE: Island Health opening more monkeypox vaccine appointments Friday