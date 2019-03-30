Wildfire sparked in Chase, outside of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday March 30 (Camkamacpcam/Twitter)

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

  • Mar. 30, 2019 9:20 p.m.
  • News

––Kamloops This Week

B.C. Wildfire Service crews are contending with a wildfire east of Neskonlith Lake, near Chase.

The blaze started on Saturday afternoon and, as of 7 p.m., had grown to 250 hectares, with smoke visible in the area.

There has been no word yet on cause of the blaze.

A second fire in the region is burning about 40 kilometres east of Logan Lake.

READ MORE: Seven small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

The Pukaist Creek fire was discovered on Thursday and, though it is listed as being active, the B.C. Wildfire Service has it pegged at less than a hectare in size.

