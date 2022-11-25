North Island pilot Patrick Lehman enjoying some time in the sky. (Patrick Lehman Facebook photo)

North Island pilot Patrick Lehman enjoying some time in the sky. (Patrick Lehman Facebook photo)

Crews find wreckage of fatal B.C. plane crash, TSB team deployed to site

RCMP dive team has been deployed to assist at the crash scene north of Port Hardy

The wreckage of a Cessna float plane has been found in Strachan Bay on British Columbia’s central coast two days after it crashed, killing all three aboard.

Cpl. Alex Bérubé says in an email that a crew with the RCMP West Coast Marine Service located the wreckage as it conducted a search of the crash site.

An RCMP dive team is on its way to Strachan Bay — north of Port Hardy — to assist with further recovery efforts.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is also sending investigators.

The plane went down Wednesday on a flight from a central coast logging camp to Port Hardy, 50 kilometres to the south.

An initial search after the crash was first reported turned up no sign of wreckage or survivors and police said they believed the plane sank.

It’s believed that a pilot with Air Cab, who has been identified as Patrick Lehman, and two passengers being flown from a logging camp back to the community were inside the plane when it crashed.

RELATED: 3 people missing after float plane crash off northern Vancouver Island

Float plane crashTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man has successful kidney transplant surgery
Next story
Plan to keep RCMP in Surrey, if approved Dec. 12, will go to solicitor general Dec. 15

Just Posted

Kyra Doskotch of Cotton Candy Alberni serves up cotton candy at Witchy Woman Supply Co. during Moonlight Madness in Port Alberni’s Uptown on Wednesday, Nov. 23. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Christmas season kicks off with Moonlight Madness in Port Alberni’s Uptown

Lady Rose Marine Services manager Mike Surrell, left, co-owner Greg Willmon, Robyn Monrufet and Teresa Ludvigson from Alberni Valley Hospice Society, and Major Michael Ramsay from Salvation Army team up for a special program aboard the MV Frances Barkley in December 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose Marine drops fees to sail to Bamfield in December

A member of the Port Alberni Fire Department works to extinguish a fire in a hog fuel pile at the Catalyst Paper mill site on Stamp Avenue. (FACEBOOK PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Port Alberni Fire Department has busy night

Vandals have been peeling off the cement shingles on the backside of the Maritime Discovery Centre’s lighthouse. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Vandals force replacement of shingles at Maritime Discovery Centre lighthouse

Pop-up banner image