This is the scene of an accident in the Whiskey Creek area this morning that has the Alberni Highway closed and BC Hydro crews responding to the seen early Thursday morning. — Facebook user

UPDATE: Highway 4 reopened in Whiskey Creek

Road closed Thursday morning after Hydro lines downed in vehicle incident

DriveBC Vancouver Island has reported Highway 4 has reopened Thursday morning, April 12, after being closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident that left BC Hydro power lines down in Whiskey Creek.

In a tweet, DriveBC announced at 10:23 a.m. that traffic was again moving in both directions, though motorists could expect continued delays due to extensive backup and congestion.

Highway 4 was closed at the junction of Highway 4A (Coombs Junction) for traffic travelling westbound. The highway was originally closed to eastbound traffic at the intersection of Chatsworth Road.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday (April 12), DriveBC Vancouver Island tweeted that crews are on scene and an assessment was in progress.

A Traffic Updates Mid Vancouver Island Facebook group user posted a photo showing a commercial gravel truck at the side of the eastbound lane of the highway with a hydro pole leaning overtop of the truck.

As of 10:40 a.m., BC Hydro was reporting 280 customers were still without power in the Whiskey Creek area due to “a motor vehicle incident.” Earlier, it had announced more than 2,000 customers were affected by a power outage in the area. For more updates on the outages visit, www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html.

— NEWS Staff

Previous story
Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause
Next story
‘I dare you’: B.C. councillor calls out feds in pipeline dispute

Just Posted

UPDATE: Highway 4 reopened in Whiskey Creek

Road closed Thursday morning after Hydro lines downed in vehicle incident

Port Alberni ends grant contract for Stamp Avenue path

$200,000 will not be expended for multi-use path

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

Hamilton has game of the day at Alberni Golf Club

Men’s night action starts Thursday, April 19

Municipal taxes increasing by three percent in Port Alberni

Mill rate reduced to compensate for increased property values

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

‘I dare you’: B.C. councillor calls out feds in pipeline dispute

Kamloops’ Donovan Cavers dares the federal finance minister to cancel equalization payments to B.C.

BCHL This Week: Humboldt tragedy hits home for Surrey Eagles

BCHL This Week takes a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

B.C. First Nations man hosts conference to help himself, other heal

Business groups gather for action on Trans Mountain pipeline

Vancouver event brings together, forest, mining, petroleum leaders

Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse

PM will take a break from his multi-country tour to meet with the provincial leaders

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Sexual harassment in the workplace is an ‘epidemic,’ says survey

Sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces is an “epidemic that has been allowed to persist.”

Most Read