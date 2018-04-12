UPDATE: Highway 4 reopened in Whiskey Creek

This is the scene of an accident in the Whiskey Creek area this morning that has the Alberni Highway closed and BC Hydro crews responding to the seen early Thursday morning. — Facebook user

DriveBC Vancouver Island has reported Highway 4 has reopened Thursday morning, April 12, after being closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident that left BC Hydro power lines down in Whiskey Creek.

In a tweet, DriveBC announced at 10:23 a.m. that traffic was again moving in both directions, though motorists could expect continued delays due to extensive backup and congestion.

Highway 4 was closed at the junction of Highway 4A (Coombs Junction) for traffic travelling westbound. The highway was originally closed to eastbound traffic at the intersection of Chatsworth Road.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday (April 12) , DriveBC Vancouver Island tweeted that crews are on scene and an assessment was in progress.

A Traffic Updates Mid Vancouver Island Facebook group user posted a photo showing a commercial gravel truck at the side of the eastbound lane of the highway with a hydro pole leaning overtop of the truck.

As of 10:40 a.m., BC Hydro was reporting 280 customers were still without power in the Whiskey Creek area due to “a motor vehicle incident.” Earlier, it had announced more than 2,000 customers were affected by a power outage in the area. For more updates on the outages visit, www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html.

— NEWS Staff