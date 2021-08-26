Crews quickly contain wildfire by Rogers Creek bridge

Wednesday’s early-morning fire near the bridge at Rogers Creek might have been caused by a cigarette tossed from a vehicle, says a Port Alberni RCMP spokesperson.

The detachment received a call at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 about a fire along the Alberni Highway (Redford Extension) near the bridge.

Police officers and the Port Alberni Fire Department attended and the fire, estimated to be approximately 30 feet by 40 feet, was quickly extinguished. Because the fire was technically outside of PAFD’s fire protection boundary, BC Wildfire Service was called in to assist and mop up any hot spots.

There was no one in the vicinity of the blaze, which was confined to the woods below the bridge deck, and the cause has not been determined.

”Given the proximity to the roadway it is possible a cigarette tossed from a vehicle could have been the source of ignition,” according to the RCMP.

With the current weather and extreme fire risk rating in the area, it is crucial that members of the public control all potential sources of ignition and be mindful of activities that may result in fires. For fire response within the city of Port Alberni call 911 and ask for Fire, if suspects or suspicious activity is observed, request Police as well.

To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1-800-663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone).

