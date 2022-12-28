UPDATE: Water restored in Cherry Creek after water main break

Break was reported along the Port Alberni Highway

Water has been restored to homes in the Cherry Creek area of the Alberni Valley after a water main break early on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Cherry Creek Waterworks District reported a water main break along the Port Alberni Highway across from Alberni Chrysler on Wednesday, which affected customers living along the highway from the Timberlodge Motel down to Alberni Chrysler.

As of Wednesday evening, the break had been repaired.

“Repairs are complete, service has been restored to affected areas,” the waterworks district reported.

