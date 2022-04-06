Crews responding to serious collision on Highway 4 near Cathedral Grove

Drivers in the area can expect delays

UPDATE: DriveBC is reporting Highway 4 closed in both directions east of Port Alberni, as of 6:35 p.m. One air ambulance has left its landing spot at the top of the Alberni Summit (‘the Hump’).

ORIGINAL STORY:

Emergency personnel from Port Alberni are responding to a serious head-on collision on Highway 4 west of Cathedral Grove. The accident happened just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

PAFD responding to a two-vehicle MVI on #BCHwy4 near Cathedral Grove with confirmed entrapment. Expect significant delays. #MVI #PortAlberni #Coombs — Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) April 6, 2022

An air ambulance has been called and Highway 4 will be closed in order to accommodate the helicopter.

Travellers on Highway 4 east of Port Alberni can expect delays.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyCoombsPort Alberni