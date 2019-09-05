Felix (Terry) Morgan, 71, has been missing since Sept. 3 and was last seen driving a 1997 White Lincoln Town Car with BC LPN FD169C. (Photo courtesy of RCMP)

Crews searching for missing man near Ucluelet

Felix (Terry) Morgan, 71, was staying with family in Macoah and was last seen on Sept. 3

The Ucluelet RCMP and West Coast Inland Search and Rescue are searching for a missing man last seen in the Toquaht First Nation community of Macoah.

Felix (Terry) Morgan, 71, was staying with family in Macoah and was last seen on Sept. 3 around noon when he left the residence driving a 1997 White Lincoln Town Car with BC LPN FD169C, according to an information bulletin released by the Ucluelet RCMP.

“Morgan has not been heard from since and his whereabouts are unknown,” the release states.

Morgan is described as Indigenous, 5’9”, 110 lbs, grey/white hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with any information regarding Morgan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Ucluelet RCMP at 250-726-7773 immediately.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year
Next story
B.C. conference looks at how First Nations can be involved in cannabis industry

Just Posted

Crews searching for missing man near Ucluelet

Felix (Terry) Morgan, 71, was staying with family in Macoah and was last seen on Sept. 3

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District launches waste reduction plan

Program will be launched at the Alberni District Fall Fair, Sept. 5–8

Port Alberni RCMP arrest local man suspected in multiple commercial break-ins

Port Alberni RCMP have arrested and charged a man they suspect is… Continue reading

Port Alberni to hold lantern walk for suicide awareness

Event hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA)

FALL FAIR: Technical Safety BC will be at Port Alberni’s fair asking about ride safety.

Technical Safety BC is seeking feedback from community members…

‘Please pray for our Bahamasland,’ Canadian victim wrote before Dorian hit

Windsor, Ont., native was one of at least 20 people killed during the hurricane

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Popular backcountry destination in Strathcona Park closed for bear activity

The main Bedwell Lake campground has been closed since Aug. 30

14-year-old Nanaimo boy goes missing

Dominic Tom visited a friend at the hospital Sunday and didn’t return home afterward

Kicking Horse widening budget up $151 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Most Read