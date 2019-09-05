Crews searching for missing man near Ucluelet

Felix (Terry) Morgan, 71, was staying with family in Macoah and was last seen on Sept. 3

The Ucluelet RCMP and West Coast Inland Search and Rescue are searching for a missing man last seen in the Toquaht First Nation community of Macoah.

Felix (Terry) Morgan, 71, was staying with family in Macoah and was last seen on Sept. 3 around noon when he left the residence driving a 1997 White Lincoln Town Car with BC LPN FD169C, according to an information bulletin released by the Ucluelet RCMP.

“Morgan has not been heard from since and his whereabouts are unknown,” the release states.

Morgan is described as Indigenous, 5’9”, 110 lbs, grey/white hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with any information regarding Morgan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Ucluelet RCMP at 250-726-7773 immediately.



