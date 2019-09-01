Mainroad Contracting will be paving along the length of Johnston Road in the westbound lane from Sept. 4–7. SUBMITTED

Crews will be paving Johnston Road after Labour Day

Port Alberni highway work will take place Sept. 4–7

Mainroad Contracting will be doing some paving on Johnston Road between Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 7.

Work on Wednesday, Sept. 4 will take place during the day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the westbound lane. Crews will be patching areas the length of Johnston Road.

Work between Thursday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 7 will take place overnight, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. as crews continue to patch different spots of the road in the westbound lane.

Flaggers will be present and drivers are reminded to obey signs and roadside workers.

Up to date road conditions will be posted at www.drivebc.ca.

Previous story
Confusion trips up labour reform roll-out, with some stakeholders in the dark
Next story
Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

Just Posted

Crews will be paving Johnston Road after Labour Day

Port Alberni highway work will take place Sept. 4–7

PHOTOS: Check out the Quality Foods fireworks from Port Alberni’s Salmon Fest

Editor Susie Quinn and contributor Laurie Harris capture the lights

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs trade veteran defenceman as pre-season ends

Ryan Novecosky moved to West Kelowna Warriors

Alberni Valley Hospice Society earns business facade improvement grant

Community Futures Alberni-Clayoquot, City of Port Alberni contribute to hospice office renos

SALMON FEST 2019: Alberni Valley Tyee Club expecting banner year

For the first time in decades, tyees dominate leader board

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at Vancouver Island hatchery

Courtenay resident Erica Farrell took a drive to the Quinsam River hatchery… Continue reading

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in the Okanagan

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at Vancouver Island hatchery

Courtenay resident Erica Farrell took a drive to the Quinsam River hatchery… Continue reading

Most Read