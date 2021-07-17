The cross that has overlooked the Cowichan Valley from Mount Tzouhalem for more than 30 years was cut down sometime overnight between July 16 and 17. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The cross that has overlooked the Cowichan Valley from Mount Tzouhalem for more than 30 years was cut down sometime overnight between July 16 and 17. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cross that overlooked Cowichan Valley from Mount Tzouhalem cut down

No confirmation that destruction of religious symbol was related to residential schools issue

The cross on Mount Tzouhalem has been cut down.

The white steel cross that has overlooked the Cowichan from a cliff on the mountain since the late 1980s was removed by unknown individuals sometime overnight between Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17.

The cross was cut off near the base, leaving a few centimetres of steel protruding from the cement base. It appeared to have been sheared off with a grinder or other power tool.

No one has claimed responsibility for cutting the cross down, but discussion on social media has raised the possibility that it was cut down in reaction to the recent discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school sites, including at Penelakut Island, off the coast of Chemainus.

READ MORE: More than 160 unmarked graves found near former residential school on Penelakut

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring didn’t want to jump to conclusions, but he acknowledged the possibility that the destruction of the cross was related to the discoveries. Nearly all of the residential schools in Canada were run by churches.

“It’s so disturbing,” Siebring said. “If this was random vandalism, it’s bad. If it wasn’t random and it’s connected to [the residential school issue], to me, that’s worse.”

Siebring pointed to a statement released by the leaders of nine Victoria-area First Nations earlier this month after the toppling of a statue of Captain James Cook Victoria led to the burning of a totem pole at the Malahat Summit.

Such acts only serve to make the situation worse, the chiefs said.

“They fuel hate and inhibit the healing that is so deeply needed right now,” the statement read. “The disrespectful and damaging acts we have seen are not helping. They are perpetuating hurt, hate and divide.”

READ MORE: Vancouver Island Indigenous leaders call for unity, end to violence, vandalism in Victoria area

Siebring knows the harm done by residential schools needs to be addressed, but he doesn’t want to see that done through vandalism and destruction.

“That is not how we as a society should be dealing with our past,” he said. “We need to respect each other and find ways to get along.

The steel cross has been a fixture on Mount Tzouhalem since the late 1980s when it replaced a wooden cross that was erected in 1976. The metal cross fell during a windstorm in fall 2014, but was recovered and repaired and returned to its location in January 2015.

Some voices on social media have already called for the cross to be replaced by a totem pole, which would have more of a connection to the Valley’s First Nations people.

The cross was located within the Chase Woods Nature Preserve on land owned by the Nature Conservancy of Canada. The Citizen has reached out to that organization for comment.

cowichan valley

 

The cross that has overlooked the Cowichan Valley from Mount Tzouhalem for more than 30 years was cut down sometime overnight between July 16 and 17. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The cross that has overlooked the Cowichan Valley from Mount Tzouhalem for more than 30 years was cut down sometime overnight between July 16 and 17. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Previous story
Chilliwack RCMP race to report of male with firearm, find young boy with toy gun

Just Posted

Mike Slaco, owner of Electron Metalworks, works on a large-scale piece of Tseshaht First Nation-designed artwork that will be incorporated into the side of the Harbour Quay Clocktower once it is refurbished. Slaco is working with the City of Port Alberni on the project. (RACHEL THEUS PHOTO)
Central Island city applies for grants as cost to repair iconic clock tower grow

Huu-ay-aht First Nations Hereditary Chief Derek Peters said he appreciates the care and protection of the nations’ cultural treasures, and that it is time they return home. (PHOTO COURTESY HUU-AY-AHT FIRST NATIONS)
Huu-ay-aht plans repatriation of Royal BC Museum treasures

The rare white raven continues to be nursed back to health at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven still receiving treatment at North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre

A firefighter with Port Alberni Fire Department mops up a fire in Dry Creek Park early Tuesday, July 13, 2021. It was the second fire crews attended in a few hours in Dry Creek. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Port Alberni man arrested for arson as RCMP investigate rash of wildfires