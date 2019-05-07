Crown seeking up to 25-year sentence for Vancouver Island double murderer

Michael Philip Simard murdered Leanne Larocque and Gord Turner ‘execution-style’ in 2016

Referring it to a “tragedy in gestation,” Crown attorney Bob Richardson has asked a supreme court judge to consider a minimum of a 22- to 25-year concurrent sentence for the man found guilty of two-second degree murder charges from an incident in Courtenay in Oct. 2016.

On Tuesday, a sentencing hearing began for Michael Philip Simard, 45, the man found guilty of the murders of Leanne Larocque and Gord Turner.

RELATED: Man convicted for Courtenay couple’s murder

In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2016, Comox Valley RCMP attended a home on the 2300 block of Urquhart Avenue in Courtenay, where Larocque and Turner were shot and killed with what Richardson described as “an assault rifle of considerable size and considerable power.”

Simard was transported to hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

Richardson said Simard walked about a mile to Larocque’s home with a loaded gun, and it was “almost inevitable that a tragedy was going to happen.”

He added Simard shot multiple times at the front door of the home to gain entry, proceeded to shoot Turner (but did not kill him immediately) and shot Larocque in the head.

Richardson explained Simard took a few moments to look through Larocque’s cell phone to confirm his suspicion of a relationship between her and Turner, before returning to shoot Turner in the head.

Simard, dressed in a standard-issue red Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre jumpsuit, sat in the prisoner’s box angled with his back to the packed gallery and kept his eyes pointed towards the floor.

Richardson referred to his criminal history and three breaches of his conditions as some of the factors for sentencing.

He also noted there are a variety of aggravating factors to be considered including there was more than one murder; the murders were done in what he called “execution-style” where the gun was raised “point-blank in front of their heads, ” the murders were done in reaction to an intimate partner, Simard broke and entered into Larocque’s home by shooting four holes in her door “Rambo-style,” and that he was not licensed to possess the firearm.

Richardson said some of the mitigating factors include the fact Simard admitted to the evidence and provided details to what he said was “cold-blooded murder.”

He said he has a history of substance abuse and the incident stemmed from “a product of jealousy and rage.”

Defence attorney Matt Nathanson was expected to begin his arguments Tuesday afternoon.

Previous story
Escaped pheasant caught at Vancouver Island mall after a week-long chase

Just Posted

Beaver Creek club unveils new playground

Beaver Creek Community Hall celebrated its 70th birthday last weekend

Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club looks for youth

Junior Championships take place in Nanaimo this year

Alberni Valley Museum’s heritage fair makes history

17th annual event featured some firsts

Hesquiaht Braves revive basketball tournament in Port Alberni

More than 30 teams took the court

Port Alberni Walk for Alzheimer’s doubles donations

Annual walk honoured caregivers

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Crown seeking up to 25-year sentence for Vancouver Island double murderer

Michael Philip Simard murdered Leanne Larocque and Gord Turner ‘execution-style’ in 2016

Speed cameras to target leadfoots at 35 B.C. intersections

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Escaped pheasant caught at Vancouver Island mall after a week-long chase

‘He just wanted a little adventure,’ say bird’s Lantzville owners

Most Read