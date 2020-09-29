Bell Canada’s head office is seen on Nun’s Island, Wednesday, August 5, 2015, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

CRTC to keep wholesale internet rates steady while reviewing decision to slash prices

The independent ISPs argue the wholesale prices have been set too high

Bell Canada and several cable companies including Rogers Communications will be able to keep their wholesale internet rates as they are while the federal telecommunications regulator reviews its decision to cut them.

The companies have been battling the 2019 CRTC decision to slash what network operators can charge independent internet service providers (ISPs).

The federal cabinet and Federal Court of Appeal have both refused to overrule the CRTC’s decision, but noted the federal regulator is doing its own review of the decision.

Canada’s largest independent internet company, TekSavvy, and its industry association have argued the new, reduced rates should be implemented.

The independent ISPs argue the wholesale prices have been set too high since 2016 and prevent them from lowering retail rates for their customers.

However, the telecommunications regulator said Monday that Bell and the cable carriers met the requirements to obtain a stay of the August 2019 order.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Internet and Telecom

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump announces he will issue permit for Alaska-Canada rail line

Just Posted

Guest choreographer takes the ice with Mount Arrowsmith skaters

Mount Arrowsmith skating season is underway, with COVID-19 protocols in place

RCMP investigating after tires slashed in Port Alberni neighbourhood

RCMP are looking for anyone with information or video surveillance

Port Alberni writer featured at Alberni Valley Words on Fire

Vicki Drybrough’s poetry and short stories have been published in anthologies and literary journals

Tour de Rock alumni ride through Port Alberni

Event was scaled down this year in response to COVID-19

Third brewery on the way for Port Alberni

Alberni Brewing Company hopes to open in early 2021

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

Lightning strike: Tampa Bay blanks Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup

Hedman wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

16 MLAs retiring from B.C. politics add up to $20M in pensions: Taxpayers Federation

Taxpayers pay $4 for every dollar MLAs contribute to their pensions

Shawnigan Lake’s Kubica gets 25 to life for murder in California

Former Shawnigan Lake man convicted of killing woman in 1990

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Liberals seek to fast track new COVID-19 aid bill after CERB expires

Government secured NDP support for legislation by hiking amount of benefits by $100 to $500 per week

B.C. VOTES 2020: Echoes of HST in B.C. debate over sales tax

Cannabis, tobacco, luxury cars still taxed in B.C. Liberal plan

She warned her son about toxic drugs, then he was dead

Donna Bridgman’s son died at the age of 38 in Vancouver

Most Read