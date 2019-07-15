Cumberland memorial ride set for deceased Island mountain biker

A memorial ride is set for Tuesday evening for the mountain biker who died in the trails last week.

The deceased had been an active member of the United Riders of Cumberland (UROC) since 2014, volunteering his time to contribute positively to the community and trail network as a whole. Facebook photo

A memorial ride is set for Tuesday evening in Cumberland for the mountain biker who died in the trails last week.

On July 9, the Cumberland Fire Department responded to a call around 6:45 p.m. for a biker who had crashed near the Blockhead trail.

Jerry Meyers was found non-responsive and his death is not being considered suspicious.

The memorial ride is set for 6 p.m. July 16, and will depart from the Cumberland Recreation parking lot. The ride will head to the Blockhead trail and will climb as a group to the trailhead, have a moment for reflection and then train down to the bottom.

Everyone is welcome.

Meyers had been an active member of the United Riders of Cumberland (UROC) since 2014, volunteering his time to contribute positively to the community and trail network as a whole.

UROC is a non-profit society which promotes and supports the local mountain bike community in Cumberland and throughout the Comox Valley through trail advocacy, trail building and maintenance, volunteerism, events and fundraising.

In response to some inquiries on social media following the death of Meyers, UROC president Evan Loveless said given the proximity of both professional and volunteer emergency services in Cumberland, having first aid lockboxes or automated external defibrillators in the trails is not something the organization has discussed.

Loveless said their protocol, and what they tell trail users, is to use 9-1-1 for an emergency.

“We log over 12,000 trail uses annually and the number of accidents is tiny in comparison.”

For more information about the memorial ride, click here.



For more information about the memorial ride, click here.



