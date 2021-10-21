Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Current COVID benefits to end Oct. 23, but new targeted aid will be available until May: Freeland

Aid will be targeted towards regions under lockdowns or for businesses with heavy losses

The federal government is ending the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) program as of Saturday (Oct. 23).

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland made the announcement at a press conference with the prime minister on Thursday.

The CRB was brought in initially to replace the Canada Emergency Response benefit, which had been put into place at the very start of the pandemic.

“Our emergency support measures were always designed to be temporary to get us through the crisis,” Freeland told reporters, adding Canada has recovered “100 per cent of the jobs lost in the depths of the COVID recession.

“We’re now in a new phase, one that is very different from our darkest days in the fight against COVID.”

Freeland said that although many jobs have been recovered since the early days of the pandemic, recovery has been uneven in different parts of the country and across different industries. She said that new supports, which will kick in on Sunday, will hopefully be the “final pivot” in pandemic supports.

For individual workers, the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit will replace the Canada Recovery Benefit. It will provide $300 per week to workers who are subject to a lockdown, including those who are ineligible for traditional Employment Insurance.

Sickness and caregiving benefits, available to those who need to self-isolate due to COVID-19 or who must stop work to care for a child under 12 or a family member who needs supervised care, will continue into the spring. People utilizing those benefits will get an extra two weeks.

In terms of business supports, Freeland said that employers who can show that they have faced “deep and enduring losses” will be able to receive wage and rent subsidies. The system will be tiered; applicants that can show a 50 per cent revenue loss will receive 10 per cent in subsidies, while those that can show a 75 per cent loss will receive 50 per cent in subsidies.

A new lockdown support program will be available in regions with harsh restrictions. Businesses in those regions will receive the maximum amount of rent and wage subsidies until the lockdown ends.

The new supports will cost an additional $7.4 billion and be available until May 7, 2022. However, from March 13 until May 7 the supports will decrease by half to wean businesses off the programs.

