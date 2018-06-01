Cyclist in hospital after colliding with police car on Vancouver Island

A cyclist was injured in Nanaimo Thursday after he rode through a stop sign and struck the side of a police car. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

A cyclist is in hospital in Nanaimo recovering from injuries he sustained when the bicycle he was riding collided with a Nanaimo RCMP patrol car.

The incident happened at about 4:30 pm on Thursday at the intersection of Kennedy and Hecate streets.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the police car was travelling northbound, through the intersection, when the cyclist rode through the stop sign and collided with the car.

“He rode through the stop sign and hit the side of the police car,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

The 40-year-old Nanaimo man required medical attention. He was treated by B.C. Paramedics and Nanaimo Fire Rescue at the scene and taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital where he was kept overnight for a medical assessment.

The police officer involved was not injured and the investigation is continuing, but the B.C. Independent Investigations Office, which can be called to investigate when a person is injured during interaction with police, was not called in.

“We consulted with our regional district officer who said it does not meet the threshold of contacting IIO,” O’Brien said.

The cyclist could yet be ticketed for failing to stop for a stop sign.

“If you’re riding a bicycle on the road, you have to follow the rules of the road as per the Motor Vehicle Act,” O’Brien said.