Former B.C. attorney general and housing minister David Eby speaks to the media during a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, October 20, 2022. David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's new premier by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in a ceremony in Vancouver on Nov. 18.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier at Vancouver Musqueam centre

Traditional venue of Government House in Victoria already booked for a different event

David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia’s new premier by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in Vancouver next week, breaking with tradition.

The Nov. 18 ceremony will be held at the Musqueam Community Centre instead of the traditional venue of Government House in Victoria.

The premier’s office says Government House was already booked for a different event.

But Eby says in a statement that holding the swearing-in at the Musqueam centre will represent a powerful symbol of a shared vision for the province, for all people in B.C. in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

Eby, who was acclaimed as NDP leader last month, says he will introduce his cabinet on Dec. 7 in a ceremony set for Government House.

He replaces outgoing Premier John Horgan, who is leaving the post due to health concerns.

Eby, a former attorney general, announced a 100-day agenda last month that includes health, environment, social and housing initiatives.

RELATED: Premier-in-waiting David Eby releases 100-day plan for B.C. housing, health, safety

BC legislatureBC NDP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST.: B.C. chef Jade Berg gets creative on Disney’s ‘Chefs vs. Wild’
Next story
GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive U.S. midterm races

Just Posted

The New Groovement is a 10-member dance machine providing Vancouver Island with funk/hip-hop vibes for the last 10 years. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The New Groovement brings dance party to Rainbow Lanes in Port Alberni

The Port Alberni Black Sheep team up to take down a Surrey player during a game on Saturday, Nov. 5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep tie with Surrey in rugby action

Tseshaht First Nation elder Cody Gus drops the ceremonial puck before a game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday, Nov. 5. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs drop close game against Bucks

Someone cleared trees on the Bamfield Road after the Dec. 20 storm, cutting a big enough space for vehicles to pass through. STELLA PETERS PHOTO
Improving road access opening up opportunities for Bamfield