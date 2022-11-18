David Eby when he was B.C. Attorney General. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

David Eby when he was B.C. Attorney General. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

David Eby to become B.C.’s new premier in Vancouver ceremony, replacing John Horgan

Swearing-in ceremony will be conducted by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin at the Musqueam Community Centre

David Eby will take the oath of office to become British Columbia’s 37th premier during a ceremony on the traditional territory of the Musqueam First Nation in Vancouver.

Eby replaces New Democrat Premier John Horgan, who announced last June he was leaving office due to health concerns.

The swearing-in ceremony will be conducted by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, but not in the usual location of Government House in Victoria, and instead will be held at the Musqueam Community Centre.

Eby, who’s 46 years old, was acclaimed NDP leader after the only other candidate in the leadership race was disqualified last month by the party for breaking membership rules.

He brings to the premier’s office a reputation for tackling complex and contentious issues that include a crackdown on money laundering, restructuring the financially challenged public auto insurer and housing policy reforms.

He says one of his major plans as premier will be leading a government push to transform Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside from a neighbourhood of desperation into one that’s healthy and safe.

RELATED: Incoming B.C. premier Eby vows to make Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside healthy, safe

RELATED: B.C. Indigenous leaders thank John Horgan for leadership on premier’s last full day

BC legislatureBC NDPJohn Horgan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: More than 100 rescue animals stranded in Revelstoke hotel
Next story
Human remains linked to 30-year-old homicide found in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Ella Smood, bottom, age 10, wrestles with an opponent during an elementary school wrestling event at Alberni District High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Smood, at 34 Kg, finished first in her division. This is her first year wrestling. (PHOTO COURTESY HEATHER MILLIGAN)
Elementary school wrestling wraps up in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono battles along the boards behind the Rivermen net with Langley forward Riley Wallack. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Ethan Bono named to BCHL All-Star team

Riley Young shows off some of the ornaments at her table during the Christmas in the Valley craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 12. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Christmas in the Valley celebrates 50 years in Port Alberni

The Portview Landing apartment complex on Burde Street has contributed to the City of Port Alberni’s stock of rental housing. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District ponders rent bank program