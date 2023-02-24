Day parole appeal denied for Island teen’s killer after ‘tantrum-like behaviours’

Langford’s Kimberly Proctor was the victim of a brutal assault and murder in 2010. (Facebook/Kimberly’s Law)

Warning: This story includes references to sexualized violence and murder.

One of the two men responsible for the brutal sexual assault, torture and murder of Langford teen Kimberly Proctor was again denied day parole.

Kruse Wellwood was one of two teen boys who raped, tortured and murdered Proctor, their classmate, on March 18, 2010. Wellwood and Cameron Moffat admitted to pre-planning the killing and burning her body under a bridge on the Galloping Goose trail the next day.

Wellwood, then 17 and Moffat, then 18, were handed life sentences with a five-year concurrent sentence for indignity to human remains in April 2011.

Wellwood appealed a Parole Board of Canada decision in August 2022 to deny day parole.

His appeal argument included that he was not notified of the date of hearing and based its decision on erroneous or incomplete information.

The Parole Board of Canada Appeal Division found no grounds to intervene stating the board “conducted a fair risk assessment and arrived at a decision that is reasonable and consistent with the principles and decision-making criteria.”

The decision dated Feb. 13, points to an April 2022 risk score that estimated his risk in the high range for general, violent and sexual reoffending.

It also noted Wellwood “exhibited tantrum-like behaviours, sometimes for prolonged periods lasting several hours. These behaviours involve uncontrollable crying, punching or striking himself in the head, pulling his hair, punching/kicking walls or doors.

His physical aggression and violence are not directed at others, but rather towards himself, although sometimes involve expletives directed at others.”

This inability to regulate emotion has been a major setback, the decision says.

“Your lack of change in this dynamic risk domain demonstrates your failure to make progress against the identified risky behaviours that were present at the time of your index offence when you took the life of the young victim. The Appeal Division finds the board’s decision is based on relevant, reliable, and persuasive information.”

