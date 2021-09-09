A serious car crash closed a section of Sooke Road at Woodlands Road early Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

A serious car crash closed a section of Sooke Road at Woodlands Road early Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Death confirmed in single-vehicle Sooke crash, BC Coroner Service investigating

Car collided with a tree near intersection of Sooke and Woodlands roads early Tuesday morning

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a death linked to the early Tuesday morning Sooke Road crash that left five people seriously injured.

Sooke RCMP was called to the intersection of Sooke and Woodlands roads at 2:15 a.m. where they discovered a black two-door sedan had collided with a tree, felling it onto the road. The five occupants of the vehicle were all seriously injured.

RCMP isn’t releasing further details about them to protect their identity and is not providing any updates at this time.

READ MORE: Five people seriously injured in Sooke single-vehicle car crash

Sooke Road was closed for the majority of the morning until 10 a.m. while police examined the scene. Officers continue to investigate and are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage of Sooke Road, from Woodlands Road to Veterans Memorial Parkway, between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m. to contact them.

Anyone with information can reach Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashSooke

Previous story
More B.C. hospitals postpone surgeries as COVID-19 cases increase
Next story
Prolific Vancouver Island property offender’s sentences total 44 months

Just Posted

The Elections Canada office in Port Alberni is located at the Alberni Mall on Johnston Road, between Anytime Fitness and The Brick. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ELECTION 2021: How to vote in Port Alberni

Family, friends and supporters gathered for a quiet memorial behind the Port Alberni Friendship Center on Sept. 1, 2021 to remember Russell Seeber, whose life ended tragically at the same location a few days earlier. A cross has been erected as a physical memorial. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Friends, family remember Port Alberni’s Russell Seeber as ‘lost soul,’ ‘helpful man’

A painting by Katerina Meglic, the newest artist on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre re-opens with new fall exhibit

An unspecified number of positive COVID-19 tests among players has led to the cancellation of the first regularly scheduled game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season. (VIJHL.com)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League cancels season opener due to COVID-19 cases