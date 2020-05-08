Commuters travelling between the Tofino-Ucluelet region and the rest of Vancouver Island are stuck on either side of Hwy. 4 as debris is blocking the road in both directions. (Westerly File photo)

Debris shuts down highway in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet region

Highway 4 expected to be closed until around 4 p.m. Friday.

The highway that connects the Tofino-Ucluelet region to the rest of Vancouver Island will be closed in both directions until around 4 p.m. today, according to DriveBC.

The road closure is being blamed on debris blocking the roadway within the Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement project’s construction zone.


