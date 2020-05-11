Debris shuts down Tofino-Ucluelet highway, again

Road expected to reopen at 4 p.m. Monday.

Commuters travelling between the Tofino-Ucluelet region and the rest of Vancouver Island are once again stuck on either side of Sutton Pass on Monday as debris has shut down the road in both directions.

Debris shut the highway down for roughly three hours on Friday and DriveBC offered a similar timeline for Monday’s incident.

The frequent debris is being caused by rock blasting work being done as part of the provincial and federal government’s joint $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements project.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, travellers were warned that a closure could be coming.


