Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch is monitoring the negotiations between Canada Post and CUPW as the rotating strikes could affect delivery of cannabis ordered online. (File photo)

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) is looking at alternative third-party delivery services to deliver cannabis purchased online, this after Canada Post workers started rotating strikes earlier this week.

“A Canada Post rotating strike may impact delivery cost and times to online customers,” said a BCLDB representative. “We are monitoring the negotiations between Canada Post and CUPW and working hard to ensure customers are not impacted.”

The third-party delivery service for the non-medical cannabis purchased online through the BCLDB website would include age verification at the door.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents 50,000 postal employees, launched rotating strikes in Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor and Halifax on Monday, saying strikes will last for 24 hours, hitting different locations daily.

On Sunday, the union released a statement that said its main demands are job security, better health and safety measures, service expansion, an end to forced overtime and equality for rural and suburban mail carriers. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has been in negotiations with Canada Post for almost a year.