The BC Liquor Distribution Branch is monitoring the negotiations between Canada Post and CUPW as the rotating strikes could affect delivery of cannabis ordered online. (File photo)

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) is looking at alternative third-party delivery services to deliver cannabis purchased online, this after Canada Post workers started rotating strikes earlier this week.

“A Canada Post rotating strike may impact delivery cost and times to online customers,” said a BCLDB representative. “We are monitoring the negotiations between Canada Post and CUPW and working hard to ensure customers are not impacted.”

RELATED: How to get government cheques if Canada Post staff go on strike

The third-party delivery service for the non-medical cannabis purchased online through the BCLDB website would include age verification at the door.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents 50,000 postal employees, launched rotating strikes in Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor and Halifax on Monday, saying strikes will last for 24 hours, hitting different locations daily.

RELATED: Rotating Canada Post strikes begin in Victoria

On Sunday, the union released a statement that said its main demands are job security, better health and safety measures, service expansion, an end to forced overtime and equality for rural and suburban mail carriers. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has been in negotiations with Canada Post for almost a year.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy
Next story
Rural regions get priority for B.C. referendum mail-out

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs pick up one win on weekend road trip

Tanner Pochipinski earns first career BCHL goal

Steelhead, Huu-ay-aht submit plans for Kwispaa LNG Project

Total plan would cost $10 billion, last 25 years

Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

The quakes, all measuring more than 6.0 on the richter scale, were about 260 kilometres west of Tofino

Mother passes SD70 trustee torch to daughter in Port Alberni

Jane Jones loses after one term, but proud of her daughter Connie Watts

ELECTION 2018: Sharie Minions named Port Alberni mayor

Haggard, Solda, Washington, Poon, Paulson and Corbeil named councillors

B.C. sailor surprised by humpback whale playing under her boat

Jodi Klahm-Kozicki said the experience was ‘magical’ near Denman Island

35 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

B.C. cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy

An arrest in the 1987 double-murder of two people from Victoria was one of three examples highlighted in a segment you can watch here

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Local businesses that go above and beyond honoured at annual gala

Better Business Bureau of Vancouver Island Torch Awards go Nov. 2 at the Union Club

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs snag spot in CJHL national rankings

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Rural regions get priority for B.C. referendum mail-out

Ballot security measures aim to protect against voter fraud

Most Read