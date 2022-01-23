Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for a large portion of the B.C. south coast Sunday. (Pixabay photo)

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for a large portion of the B.C. south coast Sunday. (Pixabay photo)

Dense fog blankets B.C.’s south coast Sunday, leading to poor visibility: Environment Canada

Drivers, pedestrians urged to be cautions

A dense blanket of fog is expected to blanket much of the province’s south coast starting Sunday (Jan. 23).

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” Environment Canada stated. “Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Fog across much of the region could lift as early as midday on Sunday, the fog advisory stated, but weather forecasts for the Lower Mainland from Environment Canada predict fog into next week. The only part of the south coast not under a fog advisory Sunday was the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Fog could be more intense and longer lasting near the Georgia Strait.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
Canadian scientist examines melting Antarctic glacier, potential sea level rise
Next story
B.C. emergency crews team up, use helicopter to rescue woman from South Cariboo mountain

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for a large portion of the B.C. south coast Sunday. (Pixabay photo)
Dense fog blankets B.C.’s south coast Sunday, leading to poor visibility: Environment Canada

This photo, circa 1950, shows the old Army Drill Hall, now the Glenwood Centre. It was built in late 1939 or early 1940. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN16020 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Army camp in Port Alberni

Port Alberni city hall. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni to begin 2022 budget discussions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
City of Port Alberni tackles cannabis odour complaints