It’s been a month since the federal government’s extra parental leave went into effect. (Dove Men+Care photo)

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

The additional fives weeks of parental leave recently rolled out in Canada might be helping a family’s pocketbook, but it has yet to change the stigmas faced by stay-at-home dads, according to a new survey.

Findings released Tuesday suggest attitudes about traditional forms of masculinity are still widespread, despite most respondents supporting paternity leave.

The survey questioned 69,000 people over Twitter and at kiosks set up across Toronto in March and April.

Roughly 24 per cent of respondents agreed that men are able to bond with their new children on weekends and don’t need to take extensive leave from work. Another 33 per cent said they disagree with paternity leave because dads are the breadwinners.

READ MORE: Extra weeks of parental leave now available across Canada

It’s been one month since the Parental Sharing Benefit came into effect nationwide, offering non-birth parents – man or woman – to receive payments for an extra five weeks of parental leave, so long as both parents take a certain amount of leave from work. The federal government estimates that 97,000 families will use the new benefit each year.

Survey results suggest that finances and relationships at work remain top barriers to men taking time off.

READ MORE: Minister Hajdu says longer leave not for all, but higher-paid moms need help too

Seventy-five per cent of men said they are concerned about earning less. Half of them said they would be worried about how their relationship with managers would change.

Meanwhile, the idea that paternity leave is for wimps was only supported by eight per cent of respondents. Five per cent said fathers shouldn’t take leave because they don’t breastfeed.

The survey suggests younger men are leading the way in modernizing paternity, with millennial respondents taking more than a week for paternity leave, and only 37 per cent of Generation X fathers doing the same.

“The results demonstrate that, while the image of fatherhood is evolving, there’s still a lot of work to do to make paternity leave stigmas a thing of the past,” said Leslie Golts, marketing lead for Unilever’s Dove Skin Care, which funded the survey.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters
Next story
B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Just Posted

Ruel rules on Easter Sunday at Alberni Golf Course

Next week is an open day

San Group ups plans for mill, remanufacturing plant in Port Alberni

Company moves new mill site after public input

Crooner classics past and present in spotlight, courtesy of Ken Lavigne

Island tenor prepares for upcoming concert tour of Let Me Be Frank!

Port Alberni workers to honour Day of Mourning on April 28

Annual event honours workers who lost their lives on the job

Tseshaht First Nation athlete honoured with provincial sports award

Rain Thomas competes in three different sports

VIDEO: Alberni Valley celebrates Easter weekend

Port Alberni children enjoy Easter egg hunts and spring activities

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

VIDEO: Duncan-Nanaimo’s Funkanometry bow out of ‘World of Dance’ with ‘After Hours’ routine

Judges praised them as entertainers, and urged them to work a bit more on their dancing

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Most Read