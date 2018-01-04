A development application sign sits outside of the plaza on 10th Avenue. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Development proposed for former Fairway Market site

Zoning amendment would allow for four storeys of multi-family residential space

Almost a year after the closure of Fairway Market, a development application sign has appeared outside of the vacant building on 10th Avenue.

An application has been made to amend the zoning of the former Fairway Market location to allow for redevelopment of a new commercial space, as well as four storeys of multi-family residential above that commercial space.

“It’s in the early stages of development,” said City of Port Alberni director of development services Scott Smith.

According to Smith, the property owner is working with architect Raymond de Beeld, who also designed the Uchucklesaht Cultural Centre and Thunderbird Apartments on Argyle Street at Kingsway Avenue.

Smith added that the former Fairway Market site is the only portion of the 10th Avenue Plaza that the mall’s owners are looking to redevelop.

Fairway Market closed on Jan. 31, 2017 and has been empty ever since. There were rumours last summer that a 24-hour gym was going to open in the space, but it never came to fruition.

The proposal will be brought to the Thursday, Jan. 18 Advisory Planning Commission meeting—the minutes of which will be brought to the Tuesday, Feb. 13 meeting of city council. Both meetings will be open to the public.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme
Next story
Nanaimo man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Just Posted

Development proposed for former Fairway Market site

Zoning amendment would allow for four storeys of multi-family residential space

RCMP investigating armed robbery at Port Alberni Chevron

The robbery occurred on New Year’s Eve

BCHL: Bulldogs’ captain earns NCAA commitment

Forward Ryan Steele commits to Sacred Heart University for 2018-19 season

Pyrography exhibit opens at Rollin next week

Port Alberni artist Samm Moore’s collection of pyrography will be on display

Late eye doctor remembers his Port Alberni roots with large donations

EJ Hughes painting, $100K donated to city and community foundation

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Nanaimo man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Vancouver Island farm makes hay with B.C.’s first milk dispenser

‘We’ve compared it to refilling beer growlers’: owner

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Most Read