A partnership is looking to identify skeletal remains that were discovered by recreational divers in the Gorge Waterway this February. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Divers find partial human skull in Victoria’s Gorge Waterway

B.C. Coroner Service determines remains likely historical, not ancestral

A partnership is looking to identify skeletal remains that were discovered by recreational divers in the Gorge Waterway this February.

The partial remains of a human skull were found and initially thought to be archaeological, according to Victoria police. The B.C. Coroners Service now believes the remains to likely be historical in nature – meaning the person died within the last 100 years – but are not believed to be ancient or archaeological.

VicPD officers and investigators from the department’s forensic identification section were called to the Gorge Waterway, near the Gorge Bridge on Tillicum Road, on Feb. 4 after recreational divers discovered the skeletal human remains.

READ: Victoria police looking for suspect in hit-and-run investigation

The B.C. Coroners Service took the remains into custody and have been running forensic tests on the bones.

Saanich police is also working with VicPD on the case due to where the remains were found and the investigation’s needs, says a VicPD press release. Investigators from both departments and Saanich police’s dive team are being utilized to further the investigation and assist the coroner in identifying the person.

VicPD says more information about the file will be released when they’re able to share more.

Victoria police and the B.C. Coroners Service generally classify deaths within the last 100 years as historical, while ones between 101 and 1,001 years old are deemed archaeological and deaths from more than 1,001 years ago are called ancient.

Divers find partial human skull in Victoria's Gorge Waterway

B.C. Coroner Service determines remains likely historical, not ancestral
