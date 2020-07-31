The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning people not to plant any unsolicited seeds they may have recieved in the mail. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

If you get a package of seeds delivered to your door that you didn’t order, do not plant them, warns the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

READ ALSO: Another Asian giant ‘murder hornet’ found in Lower Mainland

According to a statement, the CIFA is investigating reports of people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds.

“Do not plant seeds from unknown origins,” states the CFIA, adding that they could be for invasive plants or carry plant pests which could be harmful when introduced to Canada.

READ ALSO: Friends of North Saanich Parks strip one ton of invasive plants from greenspace

Invasive species can take over agricultural and natural areas, causing serious damage to plant resources.

If you receive a seed package that you didn’t order, you’re asked to contact your regional CFIA office immediately. Be sure to keep the seeds and the packaging, including the mailing label until a CFIA inspector contacts you with further instruction.

The CIFA has not indicated how widespread the distribution of the packets has been, although there are indications it could be across Canada.

 

