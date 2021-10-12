A chunk of asbestos is displayed in Asbestos, Que., in an August 10, 2016, file photo. A group of doctors and environment advocates say the Liberals need to close a loophole that is allowing the resale of second-hand products containing asbestos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A chunk of asbestos is displayed in Asbestos, Que., in an August 10, 2016, file photo. A group of doctors and environment advocates say the Liberals need to close a loophole that is allowing the resale of second-hand products containing asbestos. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Doctors alarmed by loophole allowing sale of used asbestos products

Canada banned the cancer-causing mineral and products that contain it in 2018

Public health advocates and environmental groups say the federal government needs to close a loophole allowing the resale of second-hand products containing asbestos.

Canada banned the cancer-causing mineral and products that contain it in 2018, more than 30 years after the World Health Organization designated it as a carcinogen.

In a July letter to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, Friends of the Earth Canada and several others say they’re still finding lots of products that contain asbestos for sale online.

That includes gloves, kitchen tiles and car parts.

Environment Canada tells the groups the regulations are intended to prevent new products from entering the market and don’t apply to “legacy” items that were already in use before the ban took effect.

Kathleen Ruff, director of RightOnCanada.ca, says the ban should apply to any product that has asbestos in it, adding used products are more likely to have wear and tear that could expose human users to the dangerous asbestos fibres inside.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Mix of toxic pollutants left behind in ash after wildfires scorch communities: expert

Health

Previous story
Man survives shooting in ‘drug culture’ violence in Nanaimo
Next story
Gabby Petito strangled to death weeks before body found: coroner

Just Posted

John Mayba and brought the region’s climate emergency into focus with a rally Sept. 8 in front of Port Alberni City Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Survey shows concern for climate impact in Alberni Valley

Dog Mountain Brewing owners Andy Richards and Robin Miles, from left, and Twin City Brewing owner Aaron Colyn show off their awards (gold and bronze, respectively) from the Canadian Brewing Awards in Quebec City in September. (PHOTO COURTESY DOG MOUNTAIN BREWING)
Port Alberni brewers win big at national brewing competition

Bombers forward Grayson Erickson squares off against a Peninsula Panthers player on Wednesday night’s 4-3 comeback win. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers win two in a row

Racers take part in the wheel to wheel action on Sunday, Oct. 3. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Offroad racing roars back in Port Alberni