Members of Extension Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of a fire on Spruston Road, near Nanaimo on Saturday, Sept. 17. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Members of Extension Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of a fire on Spruston Road, near Nanaimo on Saturday, Sept. 17. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Dog dies and buildings destroyed in fire at rural area near Nanaimo

Four fire departments, including Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, battle blaze in Cassidy

A dog died and buildings were destroyed as firefighters from numerous rural departments fought a blaze on a property near Nanaimo today.

Fire crews from Cranberry, Extension, North Oyster and North Cedar were among those called to the scene in the 1300 block of Spruston Road in Cassidy, at approximately 9:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Ron Guelette, Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department chief.

The cause is not yet known, but a house, motorhome and outbuilding are “total writeoffs” and trees on the property were also damaged, said Guelette. None of the residents sustained injuries, although a dog was lost, he said.

“We just hit it as hard as we could from the exterior because of the exposures, the forest,” said Guelette. “We had four tenders running and two engines pumping on it.”

As of 2:15 p.m., Guelette said the fire was under control, with crews putting out hot spots and an estimator on scene.

B.C. Hydro crews were also on scene and the area was listed on B.C. Hydro’s outage list earlier, with 16 customers affected.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsfire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Book ban efforts surging in 2022, US library association says
Next story
Father, daughter left homeless after fire destroys Vancouver Island home

Just Posted

A wreath is placed at the cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with small ceremony

Cedar Lindsay was the only one of her siblings to buy Valley Vonka chocolate bars at the Alberni District Fall Fair earlier in September. She found the lucky third golden ticket. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sister finds third Valley Vonka golden ticket in Alberni Fall Fair chocolate bar

The Port Alberni Black Sheep take down a player from the Castaway Wanderers during BC Rugby action on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep kick off rugby season with close win at home

A stream of water from the Harbour Chieftain fireboat can be seen as crews fight a fire aboard a 35-foot aluminum work vessel in the Alberni Harbour on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY JOANNA STANGOWITZ)
Man forced to jump into Alberni Harbour after boat explodes