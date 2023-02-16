’Buttercup’ was rescued after being spotted running loose in Comox. Among other injuries, the dog had her muzzle taped shut. Photo courtesy BC SPCA

’Buttercup’ was rescued after being spotted running loose in Comox. Among other injuries, the dog had her muzzle taped shut. Photo courtesy BC SPCA

Dog named Buttercup found running loose with muzzle taped shut, broken leg: BC SPCA

  • Feb. 16, 2023 12:00 p.m.
  • News

A severely abused dog is in the care of the SPCA after being found running loose in Comox.

The six-month-old yellow lab mix, named Buttercup by rescuers, has numerous injuries.

“Someone had taped her muzzle shut, leaving cuts right across her face,” said Alina Wilson, senior officer of digital giving for the BC SPCA. “Her leg had also been previously broken in two places and had healed incorrectly. Unfortunately, she will require amputation for her full recovery.”

Wilson told Black Press at this point, they cannot tell how long Buttercup’s muzzle was taped.

“We are not able to tell… whether it was taped for an extended period, or taped and untaped, and retaped. We don’t have that information. But what we can say is that her muzzle was taped long enough to burn the hair of the skin, and cause that damage to the muzzle that you can see in the photos.”

In addition, Buttercup is underweight and is being treated for giardia.

“Despite all Buttercup has been through, her personality is as warm and happy as her name,” said Wilson.

BC SPCA animal protection officers have opened an investigation into the case and urge anyone with information to please contact the BC SPCA’s Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

“Through the love and care of our staff and volunteers Buttercup is on the road to recovery and is expected to be available for adoption in the next few weeks,” said Wilson.

ALSO: Comox Valley SPCA hoping for a match for dog in care for more than 6 months

animal crueltyBCSPCAComox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Military utility vehicle stolen from Chilliwack turns up in search of Hope property
Next story
Quadra Island RCMP looking to identify suspect after elderly man threatened with his own cane

Just Posted

Joyce Bergen is offering free tax services for seniors and low income earners. <ins>(SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)</ins>
Free tax service available for low income earners in Port Alberni

Minnie Paterson’s gold medal is on display at the Alberni Valley Museum for Heritage Week. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Museum presents new exhibit on West Coast heroine Minnie Paterson

The Steadies will be performing at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Feb. 17. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The Steadies bring the party to Rainbow Room in Port Alberni

Lauren Spencer-Smith performs as the musical artist for the ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ during the Feb. 14 episode on CBS. (Terence Patrick Photography)
Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith sings about heartache on ‘Late Late Show’