Punky the dog, pictured in an undated Facebook photo. (Facebook)

Dog on ‘death row’ to be euthanized after B.C. owner loses last bid to appeal

Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Punky will have to be euthanized, 3 years since original decision

A dog named Punky, who has been on death row since it bit a woman at an off-leash dog park, will be euthanized after its owner lost a bid to appeal the decision in Canada’s top court.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed owner Susan Santics’s application for leave to appeal her dog’s euthanization.

Punky, an Australian cattle dog, was ordered to be euthanized by a Vancouver bylaw officer in 2017. Santic fought the decision through three B.C. courts, which each ruled Punky was a risk to the public and needed to be destroyed.

The Supreme Court of Canada does not give reasons for its rulings.

