A dog was stabbed to death in Chase. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dog stabbed to death in Shuswap

A man was arrested after police discovered a dead dog in an apartment

A dog was stabbed to death at an apartment building in Chase on March 19.

RCMP were called to a disturbance at the apartment just before 1 a.m. and when officers arrived, they discovered an animal had been killed, allegedly by a guest at the unit. According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy, a video of the attack was posted to social media.

“We hope to reassure the public that the unlawful killing of an animal is taken very seriously and will be dealt with appropriately,” said Kennedy.

The man, whose name will not be released, was arrested. Charges of assault, mischief and killing or injuring an animal are pending.

Breaking News

