Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members with Smokey the dog on Aug. 6. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members with Smokey the dog on Aug. 6. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Dog thrown from car during wildfire evacuation, adopted by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Smokey the dog will been handed over to Dr. Moshe Oz at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

A dog that was thrown out of a car as homes were being evacuated along Westside Road due to the White Rock Lake wildfire was adopted by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) on Friday (Aug. 6).

COSAR said members had gone to a home in La Casa to inform the homeowner the property was located in the area of an evacuation order.

READ MORE: Nearly 1,000 Westside Road properties under evacuation as White Rock Lake wildfire rages

“As the team continued through the neighbourhood they noticed the man leaving in his vehicle, only to stop 100 yards up the road and throw an older dog from his vehicle before continuing out of the resort and south down Westside Road,” said COSAR.

The team then brought the dog — an older female mixed breed with no collar or tattoo — back to their command base, where they gave her food and water. She was later named Smokey and was brought home to a member’s house, who plans on handing her over to Dr. Moshe Oz at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital.

“Dr. Oz’s been great during the evacuations. He’s always willing to go above and beyond to help people out,” said COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich.

“It’s my understanding that after Dr. Oz checks Smokey over, a suitable home will be found. I know these are incredibly stressful times, but what happened is unacceptable.”

An evacuation order remains in place for approximately 2,127 properties from the northern Regional District of Central Okanagan boundary to the south end of Ewings Landing.

READ MORE: Westside Road evacuees granted window to retrieve essential items

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Holyoak Creek fire increases in size to 32 hectares by Friday night

Just Posted

The North Island College campus in Port Alberni is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
North Island College connects with new students through orientation

Kesya Le Coz and her children participate in a recent ocean cleanup with Ocean Friendly Cleanup Alberni. The Le Coz family has included cleanup as part of their lifestyle. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Cleaning up Port Alberni’s shoreline is a lifestyle choice for young family

Cobie Kokkelink and Cathy Zoet get ready to play bingo at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch#293 on Victoria Quay. (SONJA DRINKWTAER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Legion bingo games give back to Port Alberni community

The blueberry bushes are lush at Cox Lake Blueberry Farm in Port Alberni right now, as farmer Mark Murray will attest. The farm on Franklin River Road is still open for u-pick and ready-picked blueberry sales. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Blueberry farm flourishes in the Alberni Valley