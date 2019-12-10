Dogs and cat rescued in house fire in Nanaimo

Section of Old Victoria Road was closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon

Crews put out a fire and rescued the pets that were inside a house in Nanaimo’s south end this afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called out at about 2 p.m. to the 1000 block of Old Victoria Road.

“They were notified quickly that there were pets inside, so our first crew made a rapid attack and searched and rescued three animals in the home and another one has escaped and is around the neighbourhood,” said Karen Fry, Nanaimo Fire Rescue chief.

She said B.C. Ambulance paramedics immediately began caring for the animals and veterinary staff from neighbouring Petroglyph Animal Hospital were there quickly. The two dogs and the cat were taken to the animal hospital.

“Today it looks like some positive outcomes for those pets that were rescued by our staff,” Fry said. “Our firefighters did a great job.”

She said it appears the fire started in the kitchen area and was accidental.

