Dogs and cat rescued in house fire in Nanaimo

Section of Old Victoria Road was closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon

Crews put out a fire and rescued the pets that were inside a house in Nanaimo’s south end this afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called out at about 2 p.m. to the 1000 block of Old Victoria Road.

“They were notified quickly that there were pets inside, so our first crew made a rapid attack and searched and rescued three animals in the home and another one has escaped and is around the neighbourhood,” said Karen Fry, Nanaimo Fire Rescue chief.

She said B.C. Ambulance paramedics immediately began caring for the animals and veterinary staff from neighbouring Petroglyph Animal Hospital were there quickly. The two dogs and the cat were taken to the animal hospital.

“Today it looks like some positive outcomes for those pets that were rescued by our staff,” Fry said. “Our firefighters did a great job.”

She said it appears the fire started in the kitchen area and was accidental.

READ ALSO: Kitchen fire in Nanaimo sends one man to hospital


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

B.C. Ambulance paramedics, Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighters and staff from Petroglyph Animal Hospital work to save two dogs and a cat that suffered heavy smoke inhalation in a house fire Tuesday afternoon. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Previous story
The Russell Troupe finds a comfort zone in small Island community
Next story
B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

Just Posted

Striking Western Forest Products workers willing to ‘modify position’ if talks progress

Brian Butler, USW 1-1937 president, says union and WFP to meet Thursday, Dec. 12

BUDGET 2020: City of Port Alberni departments ask for more staff

Industrial Heritage Society, SPCA to go over their budgets in Dec. 10 meeting at 6 p.m.

Supportive housing for women, children to be constructed in Port Alberni

Housing will be operated by Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society

Talks continue over new aquatic centre for Alberni Valley

Joint ACRD, City of Port Alberni committee asks for staff report on next steps

BCHL: Bulldogs’ win streak snapped by Powell River Kings

Josh Zary had the lone goal for Port Alberni

Sail Past lights up Alberni Inlet

Annual Sail Past took place at Harbour Quay

The Russell Troupe finds a comfort zone in small Island community

Family gathering with two parents and five kids a common scene around Chemainus

Dogs and cat rescued in house fire in Nanaimo

Section of Old Victoria Road was closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes

92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

PHOTOS: Competitive Christmas light display takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

Heather King of Princeton took a creative and stress-free approach to her holiday display this year

Most Read