Inspector Eric Rochette is the new officer in charge of the Port Alberni RCMP. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Domestic violence on the rise in Port Alberni during COVID-19 pandemic

Property crime is down ‘significantly’ for the quarter

Reports of domestic violence have gone up “drastically” in the City of Port Alberni since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, according to the city’s officer in charge.

Port Alberni RCMP Insp. Eric Rochette presented the city’s second quarter policing statistics during a meeting of city council on Monday, July 27. These statistics cover the months of April to June.

One of Rochette’s biggest concerns was the increase in domestic violence reports. This year, there were 28 calls related to domestic violence from April to June, compared to only 14 calls in the same quarter last year.

“That’s a 100 percent increase,” said Rochette. “If you compare that number to the last four years, it’s a fairly high number.”

He said the increase could be explained in different ways. A change in crime reporting across Canada took effect last year, which has led to an increase in the number of files reported to Statistics Canada. However, Rochette also believes the COVID-19 pandemic and social isolation may have contributed to the increase in domestic violence.

“What happened with COVID has been an issue for sure,” Rochette added. “We’re working hard with our stakeholders, as well as the domestic violence officer at the detachment, to pinpoint the reason calls have gone up so drastically.”

Mayor Sharie Minions said on Monday that she was “concerned” by the number of domestic violence calls.

“So many people being kind of isolated in their homes, without the resources that they normally have,” Minions said. “I’m happy to hear the RCMP is honed in on this and really understands the significance of it.”

Outside of domestic violence calls, Rochette said that criminal offences are down by 16 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Most property crime has gone down “significantly,” said Rochette, with break and enters down by 66 percent. Meanwhile, mischief to property, or vandalism, is up by 13 percent.

The Port Alberni RCMP announced on Monday that the detachment is now open to the public again. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only three people will be allowed in the lobby at a time.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port AlberniRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Disorientation, loss of instrumentation contributed to Gabriola plane crash: TSB
Next story
Swimmers and boaters in Nanaimo rescue girl on inflatable blown out to sea

Just Posted

Domestic violence on the rise in Port Alberni during COVID-19 pandemic

Property crime is down ‘significantly’ for the quarter

LOOK BACK: The legacy of Armour and Helen Ford

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

Senior officiating manager heads to NHL camp in Toronto, misses cancelled Alberni golf classic

Murder charge laid in disappearance of Sarah Foord

Foord’s remains discovered in a remote location north of Fort St. John

Special 2020 Ultimate Fishing Derby tickets on sale

Alberni Valley Tyee Club presents ‘socially distanced’ derby in Alberni Inlet

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Vacation properties see spike in demand as people look for safe getaways

Quick heat-up in the B.C. recreational property market is being attributed to COVID-19 lockdown orders

Parents divided over sending kids back to school: Poll

Parents were more united on implementing safeguards to prevent students and teachers from contracting COVID-19

Probation, animal ownership ban issued in Hope the dog cruelty case

Kevin Timothy guilty in case of emaciated dog found tied to tree in remote area of Penelakut Island

Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 in both directions south of Cache Creek

The incident was first reported at 12 a.m. on July 28

B.C. boaters on lookout for unwanted American travellers

Ad hoc group scanning boat data to catch boaters violating border rules during COVID-19

Swimmers and boaters in Nanaimo rescue girl on inflatable blown out to sea

Winds and current carry out six-year-old girl from beach at Pipers Lagoon Park

Canadians not getting enough light exercise during pandemic, UBC study finds

Despite resumption of harder workouts, Canadians still not moving enough

Most Read