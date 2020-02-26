Mike and Erin Cochlin, with sons Liam and Quinn. The family photo is posted at gofundme.com

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

  Feb. 26, 2020
The victims of a single-vehicle crash south of Kamloops on Sunday — in which a father and son were killed and another young boy left in hospital in grave condition — have been identified through an online fundraising site.

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling northbound on Highway 5A near Stump Lake when their vehicle left the road and plunged down an embankment.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Highway 5A 30 kilometres south of Kamloops at about 5:45 p.m., when they found the Alberta family’s vehicle heavily damaged down a steep embankment.

Mike, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Liam, 8, and Quinn, 5, were rushed to Royal Inland Hospital, where Liam later died. Quinn remains in critical condition at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

The fundraiser on GoFundMe was created on Tuesday night and had raised more than $23,000 toward a $100,000 goal as of Wednesday morning. The post identifies the Erin Cochlin as Mike’s widow and the mother of Liam and Quinn.

The fundraiser can be found by going online to gofundme.com and searching “Cochlin Family Support Fund.”

Police issued a press release on Monday morning stating that each of the three occupants of the vehicle had died, then sent out a correction by email on Tuesday afternoon, saying one of the boys was alive, but in grave condition in a Vancouver hospital.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie also said she would not be providing any further updates on the child’s status.

Snow was falling in the Kamloops area on Sunday night, but it’s not yet known whether weather played a role in the crash.

Nevertheless, Shelkie said the incident should serve as a reminder to drive safe.

“The RCMP would like to remind motorists to always drive defensively and cautiously,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

