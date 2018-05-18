Don’t become a Search and Rescue statistic this long weekend

Learn how to prepare and be safe in the great outdoors

Campbell River and Comox Valley volunteer search and rescue teams practice swiftwater rescue techniques on the Oyster River. Photo courtesy Campbell River Search and Rescue

Long weekends are the busiest for the 2,500 BC Search & Rescue volunteers who respond to over 1,600 incidents every year.

“The ‘May Long Weekend’ is all about playing outdoors by hiking, biking, camping and boating to kick off the summer season ahead,” Sandra Riches, executive Director of BC AdventureSmart, says.

That’s certainly the case on Vancouver Island where local Search and Rescue volunteers are tasked with coming to the aid of people who get into trouble in the vast outdoors of this region.

Many mishaps occur that can be prevented and the BC Search and Rescue Association is a proponent of the AdventureSmart program and urges outdoors enthusiasts to make use of it. AdventureSmart increases awareness and helps reduce the number and severity of SAR incidents by sharing a consistent safety message that focuses on the three T’s:

Trip plan,

Train and

Take essentials.

Trip Planning:

Plan your travel route

Know the terrain and conditions

Check the weather

Always fill out a trip plan. Here’s a link to an example of one: The Trip Plan

Training:

Obtain the knowledge and skills you need before heading out.

Know and stay within your limits.

Taking the Essentials:

Always carry the essentials and know how to use them.

Flashlight

Fire making kit

Signalling device (i.e. whistle)

Extra food and water

Extra clothing

Navigational/communication devices

First aid kit

Emergency blanket/shelter

Pocket knife

Sun protection

Add other equipment specific to your chosen activity, season and location.

To find out more about AdventureSmart and being safe in the outdoors check:

• BC AdventureSmart Instagram

• BC AdventureSmart Twitter