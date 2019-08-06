Helipad at Lindeman Lake in the Chilliwack River Valley. (Misty Dowson/Facebook)

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

While a nice, flat, lake-side helipad in the woods may seem like the perfect spot to set up a tent, don’t do it.

And if a helicopter is trying to land on said helipad, don’t stand on it taking video with your phone.

These may seem like messages from Captain Obvious, but are real messages from Chilliwack Search and Rescue (CSAR) following incidents on Lindeman Lake on Sunday.

“We do understand the Helipad at Lindeman Lake is in a prime location for camping and such but it’s placement is due to many reasons in that canyon namely for the machine and the loading and unloading of persons, subjects, and gear,” said a post on the CSAR Facebook page.

“If you choose to use this location for your adventure and you hear a helicopter coming… please grab your belongs and hold them TIGHT, move far away from the pad, stay put, and shield yourselves.”

It was a busy B.C. Day long weekend, but was relatively uneventful for rescue crews until CSAR was called to help with two simultaneous calls on Sunday. They also then headed to a third task on Vedder Mountain.

At the popular Lindeman Lake hike in the Chilliwack River Valley are several pads put there specifically for camping. There is also one pad near the edge of the lake with a large “H” on it, which serves as a helipad for CSAR to land in the rugged canyon.

CSAR explained in the post that an incoming helicopter creates a down draft that blows anything nearby around.

“Keep yourselves and your family members away from the helicopter at all times when it is turned on! And finally, standing on the helipad with your cell phone recording us hovering looking at you is not helping… thanks.”

