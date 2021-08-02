Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is among 16 people honoured with the 2021 Order of B.C. Aug. 2 for their contributions to the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is among 16 people honoured with the 2021 Order of B.C. Aug. 2 for their contributions to the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Dr. Bonnie Henry among 16 awarded Order of B.C.

2021 honourees include Indigenous leaders, artists, doctors

Indigenous leaders, an artist, a biomedical engineer and multiple doctors are among the 16 people appointed to the Order of B.C. this year.

Lt. Gov. Janet Austin made the announcement on B.C. Day, Aug. 2.

“Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province. In difficult times, they have connected us through art, culture, public service and more. As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations,” she said.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is perhaps the most prominent of the inductees, having guided the province through the unprecedented task of overcoming COVID-19. But, the 15 others are no less important.

READ ALSO: ‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

This is the full list of 2021 Order of B.C. recipients:

  • Chief Joe Alphonse of Tsilhqot’in Nation
  • Joe Average, MGC, of Vancouver
  • Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos
  • Frances Belzberg, OC, of Vancouver
  • Dr. Debra Braithwaite of Victoria
  • Ajay Dilawri of Vancouver
  • Debra Doucette (Hewson) of the District of North Vancouver
  • Dr. Bonnie J. Fraser Henry of Victoria
  • Carol A. Lee of Vancouver
  • James McEwen, OC, of Vancouver
  • Andrew Petter, CM, QC, of Victoria
  • Dolph Schluter of Vancouver
  • Dr. Poul Sorensen of Vancouver
  • Arran and Ratana Stephens of Vancouver
  • Marvin Storrow, QC, of Vancouver

The 16 were chosen from 257 nominees by an independent advisory committee.

“I want to extend my congratulations and honour them for their leadership and dedication as community leaders. Trailblazers in medicine, that carried us through an incredibly difficult pandemic with expertise, grace and of course, kindness. Inspiring philanthropists, determined protectors of the environment and powerful Indigenous leaders. We are all truly grateful for your leadership,” Premier John Horgan said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

2021 bcAwards

Previous story
B.C. Christmas tree growers say intense heat singes prized trees, kills seedlings
Next story
Seniors dance in parking lot while Nanaimo’s indoor dances are cancelled

Just Posted

Kayla Castellarin from the BC SPCA Alberni-Clayoquot branch holds up one of three roosters presently housed at the animal shelter. This Japanese bantam rooster came in a week ago after it and a second one were discovered abandoned in the bush by Great Central Lake. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Young bantam roosters dumped in bush west of central Vancouver Island city

A 1991 Superior fire truck bought by Dave Smith is parked at his residence in Qualicum Beach. (Submitted photo)
Qualicum Beach man offers to sell fire truck to assist Horne Lake residents

BC Hydro will be releasing three pulse flows of water from Elsie Lake Dam to assist steelhead migration down the Ash River. The first pulse will take place starting Aug. 10, 2021. (BC HYDRO PHOTO)
Public urged to be cautious on Ash River during August flow increases

The Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s hall on Faber Road will be decommissioned. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Sproat Lake Fire Dept. to decommission one of three fire halls