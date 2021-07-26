Parksville’s Frances Lloyd won $3M in the June 19, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw. (BCLC photo)

Dream comes true as Parksville woman collects $3-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Lloyd plans to purchase a new home, share winnings with family

Dreams can come true – just ask Parksville’s Frances Lloyd.

Lloyd was enjoying a low-key Sunday morning at home when she decided to open up her laptop and check her ticket from the June 19, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw.

She couldn’t believe her screen when she saw that, along with a ticket purchased in Atlantic Canada, she’d matched 6/6 numbers to split the $6-million jackpot, for a cool $3 million.

“I have always dreamt of winning,” Lloyd said. “This is my big pot!”

Lloyd phoned her daughter immediately for an anything-but-ordinary weekend catch up.

The Vancouver Islander purchased her ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart on East Island Highway in Parksville, and celebrated with dinner and champagne toasts with her family.

READ MORE: Nanaimo woman cashes in $500,000 Lotto Max ticket

Lloyd said she plans to purchase a new home and gift some of her prize to her family.

“I don’t quite believe it yet,” Lloyd said. “It’s a big thing to win.”

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $53 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

