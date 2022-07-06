Campbell River Fire Department. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Fire Department. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Driver airlifted after logging truck roll over south of Campbell River

Incident on Iron River Main Road

One person is being airlifted to hospital following a logging truck roll-over on a forestry road south of Campbell River.

The incident took place at around 11:15 on Wednesday morning (July 6). As of 12:30 p.m. the situation was still ongoing.

“The call is ongoing currently,” said deputy fire chief Kelly Bellefleur. “I’m only getting this over the radio… The general information I can say is that there has been a logging truck roll over accident off of Iron River Main that occurred sometime around 11:15 this morning. Fire crews from Campbell River have attended and the patient is currently being extricated as we speak.

“A helicopter from B.C Ambulance Service is on scene, along with local paramedics,” he said.

There were 10 firefighters on scene, as well as B.C. Ambulance, paramedics and RCMP.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

RELATED: Dogwood Street site of most crashes in Campbell River over past five years

Serious Comox Valley crash involving logging truck closes Highway 19 ramp


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverforestrymotor vehicle crash

Previous story
Port Alberni’s Coulson Aviation unveils latest aerial firefighting tanker
Next story
PODCAST: Legendary B.C. businessman Jim Pattison still going strong at age 92

Just Posted

Aimee Lambiotte, Abi Knudsen and Elena Veilleux with a few of the pins for Ukraine that were left near the end of their fundraiser outside of Save-on-Foods on June 28. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni kids fundraise for Ukraine

An infielder for the Renegades throws out a runner during the Okee-Dokee slo-pitch tournament in Port Alberni on Friday, July 1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s Canada Day slo-pitch tournament a success

Members of the Alberni Golf Club’s charity golf classic committee gather with recipients from local charities to celebrate $60,000 in donations from the 2019 tournament. (Sept. 4, 2019) SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News
Charity Golf Classic returns to Port Alberni with sold-out tournament

Alberni Valley ambassadors Dawna MacMillan, left, Ian Staton, Peter Kaegi and Bud Munsil are happy to be back around town wearing their yellow jackets and directing tourists to Port Alberni amenities. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador program returns to Cathedral Grove