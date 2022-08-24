A driver fled the scene of an accident, barefoot, after the vehicle they were driving flipped in south Nanaimo the night of Aug. 23, says RCMP. (Daralynn Munroe photo)

A driver fled the scene of an accident, barefoot, after the vehicle they were driving flipped in south Nanaimo the night of Aug. 23, says RCMP. (Daralynn Munroe photo)

Driver flees barefoot after crashing and tipping vehicle in Nanaimo’s south end

Vehicle wiped out Aug. 23 in parking lot of Express Care Oil Change

A driver allegedly fled the scene of an accident after rolling the Volvo SUV he was driving in Nanaimo’s south end last night.

At 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, there was a “fairly spectacular single-vehicle crash” at the Express Care Oil Change near Needham and Nicol streets, according to reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. The vehicle was headed southbound and tried to turn left down Needham Street, flipped on its side and ended up in the parking lot at the automotive service shop, he said.

There was damage to the retaining wall and a chain-link fence, as well as to one of the pay vacuums at the business.

The driver, a man described as “heavy set,” was last seen running barefoot down Haliburton Street, said O’Brien.

Daralynn Munroe said she witnessed the incident.

“It was so scary with the fire and crash,” Munroe said via text message. “Someone got a fire extinguisher and put out the flames before it could reach the car. I think everybody was worried about the car catching on fire and exploding and not paying attention to the unconscious man from the vehicle that came to and ran down the alley.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2022-29605.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo intersection worst on Island for car crashes


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Breaking Newscar crashRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. school trustees call for police reports against colleagues who support LGBTQ2S+ books

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Savard brothers win Stableford event

Mary Clare Massicotte, the coordinator for the Port Alberni Community Action Team, ties a purple ribbon around a sign post outside of Port Alberni City Hall to mark International Overdose Awareness Day in 2021. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Solutions sought for toxic drug crisis in Port Alberni

Several Meals on Wheels delivery drivers collect extra meals for their clients on Monday, March 16, 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Gov’t policy change threatens gaming grant for Port Alberni’s Meals on Wheels program

Jaedyn Waldriff, age eight, proudly holds her catch. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)
Young anglers make big catches at Port Alberni bullhead derby