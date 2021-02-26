RCMP say a woman turned herself in to police after hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene of the accident in downtown Nanaimo on Friday morning. (File photo)

Driver flees, then turns herself in after hitting pedestrian in downtown Nanaimo

RCMP say woman was struck in marked crosswalk after driver ran red light

Police in Nanaimo are continuing their investigation into a hit-and-run incident in which a driver struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk, fled the scene, then turned herself in.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, when, according to Nanaimo RCMP, the woman was struck after the driver allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Terminal Avenue and Commercial Street in downtown Nanaimo.

Investigators who spoke with witnesses were able to determine the 60-year-old victim was proceeding legally through the crosswalk when she was struck by an older-model blue pickup truck that was travelling northbound on Terminal Avenue.

The 32-year-old driver of the pickup initially fled the scene, but then drove to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment where she was arrested for dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident and placed in cells.

The victim was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital where she was treated for relatively minor injuries, the release noted, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash cam or cell phone video of the incident or any video of the suspect vehicle prior to the collision to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-7073.

