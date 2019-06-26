Shortly after 10pm, June 17, 2019 a West Vancouver Police Traffic Section officer observed a 2019 McLaren 600LT supercar travelling at a high rate of speed Westbound on Highway 1 near 15th Street. (West Vancouver police handout)

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

A Coquitlam man left a West Vancouver dealership with a 2019 McLaren 600LT supercar, but ended the day with an excessive speeding ticket and his new car in the impound lot.

The 39-year-old man was pulled over shortly after 10 p.m. on June 17, after police officers clocked the car travelling at 160 kilometres per hour along Highway 1 near 15th Street, West Vancouver police said in a news release Wednesday.

The posted speed limit is 90 kilometres per hour.

According to police, the man allegedly stated that he had just bought the high-end car 10 minutes prior to being pulled over.

His new ride, which is an estimated $240,000, was impounded for seven days, and he was issued a $368 fine.

“While we get closer to the July long-weekend, which typically means more vehicles on the road, West Vancouver Police want to remind everyone to obey all speed limits and drive responsibly,” said Cst. Kevin Goodmurphy. “Your life is worth it.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months
Next story
Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

Just Posted

Port Alberni cannabis operation issued temporary permit

Production still more than a year away

Ladies West Coast Amateur draws a crowd to Alberni Golf Course

72 women from all over Vancouver Island participated

Port Alberni’s Paramount Theatre offers new and improved movie experience

Theatre has recliner seats, new roof, improved lighting

EDITORIAL: Graduates are the voices of today

On Friday, students from Alberni District Secondary School will don caps and gowns…

ARTS AROUND: Children’s summer art camps offered in Port Alberni

Teas on the Terrace starts next week

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Every situation is different, jurors hear at coroners inquest into Oak Bay teen’s overdose death

Pediatrician says involuntary treatment necessary following overdose, opioid use

B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

Government now has until November

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name protected by publication ban

North Island thrift store robbed at knifepoint, say RCMP

Suspect fled on bicycle following Tuesday stick-up

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

UPDATE: RCMP arrest second person in North Island arson investigation

Police say suspects identified, house fire ‘not random’

Most Read