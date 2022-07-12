Driver in Nanaimo crashes into two other vehicles, keeps going

Emergency personnel were called to Nanaimo’s Third Street where three vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the drivers allegedly left the scene. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Two drivers were injured, another driver allegedly left the crash scene, and Nanaimo RCMP are investigating what happened.

Emergency crews are on the 700 block of Third Street where multiple vehicles were involved in a collision a little after 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.

Two drivers, both women, were transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown but non-life-threatening injuries. One lane of Third Street is closed at the scene, between Wakesiah Avenue and Jingle Pot Road.

Police say they have been told that a grey or silver car that was involved in the collision drove away. Investigators are asking for anyone with dashcam footage to contact the Nanaimo RCMP detachment and quote file No. 2022-23947.

RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance on scene 700 Blk Third St. for collision. Two drivers to hospital with unknown injuries. Third vehicle left scene. Poss. hit and run.

Third St. eastbound lane closed.#Nanaimo #traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/zY0USRDF00 — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) July 12, 2022

